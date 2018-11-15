Ghana: Trade Ministry Poised to Develop Industries At Local Level

Kumasi — The Ministry of Trade and Industry has indicated government's readiness to support industrial and agricultural sectors at the local level.

This, it explained would expedite the country's development and economic growth.

To achieve this, the ministry would support local business enterprises and synergies the industrial and agriculture sectors at the districts.

The sector minister, Allan Kyerematen, stated when he donated 44 vehicles made up of 31 Nissans, 13 Toyota, estimated at 1.75 million dollars to some district assemblies in the country.

It was meant to aid their business resource centres to improve industry and agriculture.

The districts include Ejisu, Sekeyre East, South Obuasi, Tano South, Asunafo North, Yendi, Gonja West, Bawku, Bolgatanga, Jirapa and Wa.

According to the minister, government was in the process of working with the private sector to acquire modern machines for the processing of agricultural produce explaining that, "We do not want to sponsor the acquisition of these machines and equipment for people without any support at the district levels."

He said the small and medium enterprises at the district levels would need the assistance of the business resource centres and urged the centres to maintain the vehicles.

The minister noted that each year, over 300,000 students graduate from the country's tertiary institutions, in addition to other graduates which is compounding the unemployment situation.

He noted that the public sector alone cannot address the problem, hence government's determination to support private enterprises at the district level to absorb some unemployed youth.

Touching on the one-district one-factory initiative, the minister said the significant number of enterprises that would be established would be the agro-based therefore the business resource centres are meant to support and assist therm.

The vehicles, was at the auspices of AFDB and IFAD.