Angola: Child Who Received Contaminated Blood Is HIV/Aids Negative - Official

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) announced Wednesday in Luanda that there was a "negative" diagnosis of HIV / AIDS virus transmission to a child who recently received contaminated blood transfusion at one of the hospital units in the capital.

EIn a press conference at the MINSA headquarters, to clarify the case, the Secretary of State for the health care, Leonardo Europeu Inocêncio, stressed that "nobody is in a position to say that the patient is HIV-positive and the diagnosis at the moment is negative ".

Speaking on behalf of the Health Minister Silvia Lutukuta, Leonardo Inocêncio stressed that only within six months the true diagnosis will be made to the child who is now receiving medical treatment at the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital "In Luanda.

The official admitted that there has been "unfortunately" a human error in the case, and manifested his sympathy to the minor's family, guaranteeing the continuity of treatment of the minor in the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Celso Malavoloneke, who also attended the press conference, said that the reason for not communicating in a timely manner was to preserve the image of the child due to stigma.