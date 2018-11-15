Malawi: Joyce Banda Calls for Women's Leadership in Policy and Political Positions

Joyce Banda - the former president of Malawi and a longtime advocate for female representation in politics - continues to earn more respect and recognition a cross Africa and abroad as she speaks on steward leadership, women and girl child empowerment.

Banda, who also leads former ruling People's Party (PP) continues to make positive and effective impact to African society through a series of public talks, lectures and keynote addresses in respect to leadership and women's ability in power.

Meanwhile, Banda speaking at a conference she attended in Nairobi, has called upon authorities to give chance to women in leadership positions to prove themselves.

The conference which was organised by the Medical Women International Association was held on the November 12 at the Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya.

It focused on "accelerating women's health agenda: priorities and opportunities through implementation of sustainable development goals and AU agenda 2063 in the region".

The former Malawi leader spoke on challenges African women face when giving birth, health issues affecting women, gender abuse, and the need to protect girl child from ages zero to 10.

Banda who wrote a book 'from day one' believes that leader's are born and shaped as they grow.

She said it is important to tame future leaders while young.

Banda, who was Malawi's first and Africa's second female president, has been a champion of selfless and steward leadership.

She has always emphasized on social protection for citizens in a quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number one that talks of ending poverty.

Banda believes there is a way to help the vulnerable and the underprivileged, a social responsibility a government can undertake to uplift lives of its citizens.

"Provision of loans for small scale businesses, rural housing project such as Mudzi transformation, rural electrification as well as social cash transfer are some of initiatives we can undertake to mitigate poverty impact on our people," she was quoted as saying at one of her political rallies held at Mlowe in Rumphi.

Banda is also Honorary Vice Chancellor for Akilah Insititute where she attended the graduation ceremony.