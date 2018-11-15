Nigeria: Lagos City Cycling Grand Prix to Debut in January

The maiden Lagos City Cycling Grand Prix (LCCGP) 1.0 project will flag off in Lagos with 3,000 cyclists competing for prizes in different categories on January 18 and 19 next year.

The championship, organised by Shonga Africana Limited, will be a yearly event, which is part of an effort to promote biking as a sport and fun in order to promote healthy lifestyle. The tournament holds at different locations and states within the country.

Briefing newsmen on the event, Managing Director of Shonga Africana, Daniel Anyankah said cycling, which is a popular sporting activity and a veritable means of transport, has been relegated to the background and considered as only a means of transport for the poor.

"The second day will feature participants from Ghana, Cameroun, Benin and host Nigeria, with technical support from the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Lagos Cycling Association and FT Cycle Care Limited," he stated.

