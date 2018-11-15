South Africa: Bookies Make Boks Favourites to Beat Scotland

Cape Town — The Springboks head into Saturday's clash against Scotland at Murrayfield as favourites, if local bookmakers are to be believed...

According to Sportingbet, the Boks are 53/100 to pick up their second the win on their end of year tour in Edinburgh while Scotland can be backed at 8/5 .

The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 16/1 .

In terms of the match handicap, the Boks are 4.5- point favourites, suggesting a tight contest.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

TBA

Sport24