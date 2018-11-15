15 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bookies Make Boks Favourites to Beat Scotland

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The Springboks head into Saturday's clash against Scotland at Murrayfield as favourites, if local bookmakers are to be believed...

According to Sportingbet, the Boks are 53/100 to pick up their second the win on their end of year tour in Edinburgh while Scotland can be backed at 8/5 .

The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 16/1 .

In terms of the match handicap, the Boks are 4.5- point favourites, suggesting a tight contest.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

TBA

Sport24

South Africa

Foreigners Are a Burden on Our Health System - Minister

South Africa's Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says foreign nationals are burdening the South African health system. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.