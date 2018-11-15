South Africa: Scotland Boast Superb Home Record Since 2015 World Cup

Cape Town — The Springboks take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday knowing that their hosts are formidable on their own soil.

The Boks have not faced Scotland since the 2015 World Cup in England, and since that tournament the Scots have quietly gone about notching up some seriously impressive numbers at home.

Since February 2016, Scotland have played 14 matches at home and they have won 11 of them for a win percentage of 78.5% .

Only one of those matches was not played at Murrayfield when Scotland beat Georgia 43-16 in Kilmarnock.

The recent numbers at Murrayfield are even more staggering.

In the last 11 Test matches played at the venue, Scotland have won 10 with their only loss in that time coming against the All Blacks in November last year when they went down 22-17.

There have been some big scalps, though, with Scotland having knocked over England, France, Australia, Wales, Ireland and Argentina at home in the last two years.

The last time Scotland hosted the Boks at Murrayfield was all the way back in 2013 when Heyneke Meyer's men secured a comfortable 28-0 win.

