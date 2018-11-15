Cameroon: Fight Against HIV/Aids - Sensitisation Materials Handed to Youths

African Synergy is using the opportunity to evaluate all-out mobilisation against the deadly disease since 16 years.

On the instructions of the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, Founding President of African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering and UNAIDS Special Ambassador, the Executive Secretary of African Synergy, Jean Stéphane Biatcha handed information, education and sensitisation materials to some youth associations and secondary schools yesterday November 14, 2018 at the headquarters of the Pan-African NGO.

It was an occasion for the Executive Secretary of African Synergy to announce the 16th anniversary of the association created under the leadership of Mrs Chantal Biya on November 15, 2002 in Yaounde. "This is an opportunity to celebrate all-out mobilisation and advocate for accelerated efforts to eradicate AIDS as a threat to public health by the year 2030", Jean Stéphane Biatcha noted.

In this light, African synergy in its traditional ceremony yesterday joined the national and international communities on the occasion of the 3rd Cameroonian month against AIDS and the celebration of the 30th World AIDS Day on December 1, 2018 to intensify HIV/AIDS sensitisation activities which primarily target young people between the ages of 14 to 24, who according to statistics are the main victims of the pandemic.

According to Jean Stéphane Bitacha, there is need to use youths in reversing the impact of the HIV pandemic which is ravaging their age group. As such, the Pan-African NGO handed amongst other things 40,000 male condoms, 12,000 female condoms, 10,000 HIV test kits, 500 HIV/AIDS sensitisation T-Shirts and 16,000 pins as well as materials youths are going to use to demonstrate the correct use of the female and male condoms.

Jean Stéphane Biatcha told the youths to make proper us of the items in informing, sensitising and educating the population in all the nooks and crannies as well as in their different schools. "We count on you because you are for us relays and facilitators for a sensitization of proximity", the Executive Secretary of Synergy told youth associations.

Still in line with the fight against HIV, the Pan African NGO will today organise an exchange forum with association and health club leaders from about 50 secondary schools on the theme; "Youth, My Status, My Future".

Today, is a day for the association created by the First Lady, Chantal Biya to celebrate 16 years of concrete actions and progress made in the fight against HIV while reinforcing its commitment and determination to contribute to the emergence of an AIDS-free generation