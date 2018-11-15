Cameroon/Ghana: 2018 Wafcon - Indomitable Lionesses Are in Accra

They left Abidjan for Ghana yesterday, November 14, 2018 after a sixday acclimatisation camp in the West African country.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are in Accra, Ghana where they will participate at the 11th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations. Prior to their departure the Lionesses have been fine-tuning skills at the 'Centre Technique National de Football de Bingerville in Abidjan. The Abidjan fifth training camp was the last for the team before the competition after four others in Yaounde that lasted three weeks at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo.

During their training in Abidjan the Lionesses played friendly matches against local clubs and national teams. In one of their warm-up encounters, the Lionesses beat the Shepolopolo of Zambia 7-0 on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Centre Technique National de Football de Bingerville, Abidjan. Grace Ngock Yango scored the first goal for Cameroon at the 11th minute. Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Nchout Adjara and Mikaela Abam all scored the brace for Cameroon. Before their departure yesterday, the female Lionesses were held by home side Côte D'Ivoire 2 - 2 to end their preparation in grand style.

The match was an opportunity for Coach Joseph Ndoko to assess the level of the players after several weeks of intense preparations. The fact that the players were able to score many goals is proof that the teams is very prolific and concentrated thanks their different trainings. The victory of the Lionesses instilled hope in the team and reassured confidence among fans.

The 2018 WAFCON will take place from November 17 to December 1, 2018 in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast. Cameroon will play in Group A against Mali, Algeria and host, Ghana. The Indomitable Lionesses will play their first match against Mali on November 17, 2018. The competition is also a qualifying tournament for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The best three teams will qualify for the World Cup..