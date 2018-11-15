The Central African Republic, CAR, is recruiting 1,023 young people into the military and security forces. Radio Ndeke Luka on November 13, 2018 cited Col. Ghislaine Léa Yangongo, Vice Chair of the Joint Recruitment Committee as saying they have so far received 15,846 applications! Col. Enzema Nguema of the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, said after screening, files will be forwarded to the US Embassy and the European Union Multi-national Military Training Mission, EUTM for verification. This is to prevent those indicted for various crimes from being recruited.
Central African Republic: Military, Security Recruitment Afoot
Central African Republic
