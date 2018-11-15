Nigeria: 8 Year Old Urgently Needs N560,000 for Treatment of Brain Disorder

Eight-year-old Kehinde Abdul-Raheem Yusuf, urgently needs the sum of N560, 000 to continue his treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The ailing child, who has been on treatment at the hospital since June 2011 for hydrocephalus (water of the brain), has now been sent back home due to his parents' inability to pay the hospital bill despite the fact that his condition is getting worse.

Kehinde's father, Yusuf, is a recharge card seller, while his mother is an auxiliary nurse.

Kehinde and his twin brother, Taiwo, were born normal on September 19, 2009, but six months after, Kehinde developed repeated high temperature prompting his parents to take him to Ado-Awaye General Hospital, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to his father, two weeks later the child's head started growing more than his entire body and he could not sit, walk nor control his head since then.

Kehinde had undergone two surgeries (one at the University College Hospital and the other at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital) and currently undergoing physiotherapy at UCH.

Appealing to the general public to come to his aid, the boy's father whose means of income can hardly fetch the family's daily meal said: "His doctor says he has to undergo a minor surgery on his legs and some other treatment including physiotherapy and supporting kits estimated to cost N560, 000 or more.

"We are yet to see any change in Kehinde after spending fortunes on him since March 2010 as a result of which I have sold virtually all my properties to see him through."

Before going to UCH in 2011, the father said the child was taken to about 10 different private and trado-medical hospitals where he had spent all he had and now left with virtually nothing and means to pay the hospital bill required for his treatment.

"I am now tired and seek the assistance of members of the public to help raise this fund to treat him. Please help for God's grace and I pray God showers His Mercy, Favour and Grace on you abundantly as you help. May you never lack, Amen", he cried out.

His UCH Ibadan Hospital's number is 1209980 for verification.

Yusuf can be reached at 25/30 Alhaji Adebayo Street, Ijegun Lagos or on 08022300344. His bank details are Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Account Number 0151945965, Account Name Kehinde Abdur-Raheem Yusuf or Skye Bank Plc Account No.: 1031284723. Account Name: Kehinde Abdur-Raheem Yusuf.