Ethiopia: Telecom to Resumes Short-Code SMS Numbers

Ethio Telecom has resumed issuing new short code-SMS service numbers. The service was terminated last August.

The company reinstated the service with a new control system that requires companies to send messages to customers who agree to receive the texts.

Ethio Telecom, the nation's telecom monopoly, also had terminated the shortcode numbers it issued to 47 companies, stating that they broke the contractual agreements.

The companies were sending repetitive text messages without customers' consent, according to the state telecom giant.

The new system will enable Ethio Telecom to quickly take actions on partners that do not comply with this arrangement.

Companies whose licenses have been revoked can renew their agreements after meeting the requirements.