South Africa: One Gigaba Swallow Doesn't a Summer of Ministerial Clean-Up Make

analysis

While the resignation of Malusi Gigaba from the position of Minister of Home Affairs draws a sort of a curtain over one of the more interesting careers of our time, many questions still remain, especially over what it means for South Africa's near future. Much of the speculation will now revolve around whether Gigaba's action will signal that more ministers will be fired for their past misdeeds. It is hard to say at this moment, but the answer may help determine the rest of Ramaphosa's presidency.

When considering the political career of Malusi Gigaba, it may be worth knowing how important timing can be for a prospective politician. It's understood that he joined the ANC in 1990 (after a period in the student movements at the time), was elected regional chair of the ANC Youth League in 1994, and then leader of the league as a whole in 1996. That kind of progress would be surely impossible now, because political formations of all stripes have since become more formalised, with power networks that have now set in. But this...