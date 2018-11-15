South Africa: Eastern Cape - Mount Road Custer Commander Calls for Public Vigilance During the Festive Season and Beyond

press release

The Cluster Commander of the Mount Road Cluster, Major General Thembisile Patekile was on AlgoaFM this morning talking to the Nelson Mandela Metro residents on practicing safety measures in securing their property during the festive period.

Major General Patekile particularly focused on alcohol abuse, missing children, safety at malls and shopping centres as well as general safety. 'Festive season operational programmes have been implemented which will ensure maximum police visibility on a daily basis. During this time of year, criminals do not take time off and we urge you, the community, to be vigilant at all times, be responsible and never trust strangers.'

The SAPS in partnership with various law enforcement agencies will be painting our city blue to ensure your safety,' added Maj Gen Patekile. Major General Patekile also thanked the community for their continued support and wished all residents a crime free festive season.