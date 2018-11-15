Uganda Seek to Maintain Perfect Record Against Singapore

Uganda will hope to maintain their perfect record against Singapore when they play their penultimate match of the World Cricket League Division Three in Oman today.

The Cricket Cranes hopes of making a return to the World Cricket League Division Two were virtually extinguished Tuesday by neighbors Kenya, leaving them to jostle for a favorable table placing in their final two games. Victory over Singapore today will ensure Uganda does not end bottom of the table.

Uganda will go into this match confident, as they have won all two games they have ever played against Singapore at this level.

The most exciting was at the 2014 edition, where Uganda snatched a one-run win. Set 196 to win, Singapore got stuck at 195/9 after the very last ball.

It was much easier last year, with hosts Uganda (217/9 ) securing a 66 runs victory.

If Singapore win today, they could well still be in contention for a top two place themselves, or determine who goes through as their next games are against Kenya, Oman and USA.

Oman are favourites to bounce back to Division two, but meanwhile, USA can move back to the top of the standings on Thursday when they take on bottom placed Denmark.

Uganda won the bat and chose to field, but will go into another game minus key bowler Irfan Afridi, who has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

In a statement, ICC said, "Per Article 3.6.2 of the ICC Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions, video footage of Irfan's bowling spells were provided to the Expert Panel of Mark King and Andrea Cutti, who are members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for their analysis and assessment. The assessment revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Irfan's bowling action was above the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations."

In their last game, USA complained about Afridi's action to the umpire, alleging chucking, and he was withdrawn before he could complete his spell.

All eyes on 2023 World Cup

The 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three is an international cricket tournament that is currently taking place in Oman between 9 and 19 November 2018. It forms part of the 2017-22 cycle of the World Cricket League (WCL) which determines the qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The top two teams will be promoted to the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament, and the other four teams will play in the 2019-21 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League.

The 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two is scheduled to take place in April 2019 in Namibia.

Six teams will qualify for the tournament:

➡Papua New Guinea (9th in the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier)

➡Hong Kong (10th in the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier)

➡Canada (3rd in 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two)

➡Namibia (4th in 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two)

TO BE DETERMINED (1st in 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three)

TO BE DETERMINED (2nd in 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three)

Standings so far

Team Played Won Lost Points NNR

Oman 3 3 0 6 0.613

USA 2 2 0 4 2.12

Singapore 2 1 1 2 0.443

Uganda 3 1 2 2 -0.104

Kenya 3 1 2 2 -1.176

Denmark 3 0 3 0 -1.116

Remaining matches

15 November: Singapore v Uganda (Oman Club Turf 1); Denmark v USA (Oman Club Turf 2) 8.30am

16 November: Oman v USA (Oman Club Turf 1); Kenya v Singapore (Oman Club Turf 2)

18 November: Kenya v Denmark (Oman Club Turf 1); Oman v Uganda (Oman Club Turf 2)

19 November: Singapore v USA (Oman Club Turf 1)