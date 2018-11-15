Seychelles: 6 Things to Watch Out for While Hiking At Anse Mondon, Silhouette

Silhouette island, the fifth-largest of the 115 islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago, lies 20 kilometres north of Mahe - the main island. Ninety-three percent of the island is a national park, and the waters surrounding Silhouette are protected as a marine park.

The island is named after Etienne de Silhouette, who was the Controller General of Finances in France in the reign of Louis XV.

This week SNA brings you six interesting things to see while hiking the Anse Mondon trail. Reopened in September after restoration work, the three kilometres trail is a marvel waiting to be explored.

Anse Mondon Village

The ruins of the once thriving village are a reminder of how people once lived off in the area. The village is one of three former settlements. Two other locations are La Passe, where currently Hilton Labriz Silhouette Resort and Spa is located, and Grande Barbe - an abandoned fishermen's village.

Seychelles Bulbul

As a protected island, Silhouette is a sanctuary for birds. On the beautiful hike to Anse Mondon, one is bound to see the Seychelles bulbul. It is a common endemic species of the Seychelles, breeding on Mahe, Praslin, La Digue and Silhouette as well as some smaller islands.

Seychelles Palm Frog

The misty forest to Anse Mondon harbours many living things amongst which are the common snails, slugs, millipedes, lizards and other insects, but one has to have a trained eye to spot two endangered amphibians: Seychelles Palm Frog which is endemic to Silhouette and Thomasset's Frog which can be found only on Silhouette and Mahe.

A plant lover paradise

The two-hour trek will lead hikers through a forest waiting to be explored and appreciated. Memecylon elaeagni, locally known as bwa kalou, and Sarcostema viminale, a green vine with very white flowers and no leaves known in Creole as lalyann san fey, are two rare species which can be found in the glacis habitat of the trek.

Wonders of nature

Untouched by humans for decades, the area which the trail runs through offers hikers a clean pristine environment. Silhouette offers scientists, environmentalist and nature lovers a rich, diverse and unique biodiversity. And for visitors, the trail can offer the chance to enjoy the wonders of nature.

Anse Mondon beach

The trek where hikers have seen and appreciate nature at its best while enjoying breathtaking views ends at the beach which shares its name. The beautiful Anse Mondon beach is a cove where the hikers will definitely want to take a refreshing and well-deserved swim. The bay is located on the north side of Silhouette.