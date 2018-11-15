Rwanda: President Kagame in Qatar for Two-Day Official Visit

President Kagame started on Thursday a two-day Official Visit to Qatar. Rwanda and Qatar enjoy commendable bilateral ties established in May 2017 through the two countries' Permanent Missions to the United Nations in New York. Qatar is accredited to Rwanda through its mission in Dar es Salaam, while Rwanda is accredited to the Gulf state through its mission in the United Arab Emirates.

In September this year, on the margin of the UN General Assembly, President Kagame met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar to review bilateral relations between the two nations, and devise ways to boost and enhance them.

On the first day of the President's visit, the two leaders and their delegations will hold bilateral talks followed by an official luncheon hosted by the Emir of Qatar in honour of President Kagame's visit.

Qatar and Rwanda share economic ties in Civil Aviation. Qatar Airways started its direct flights to Rwanda in March 2012, creating a direct linkage between Rwanda and the Middle East.