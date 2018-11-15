Gambia Hosts International Confab On Peace and Security

The Gambia is playing host to a five-day international conference on Peace and Security at a hotel in Kololi. The international confab was being organised by Security Watch Africa, as part of their operations to promote peace and security within the Africa region.

The participating countries are Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and The Gambia. The forum seeks to promote peace and security in Africa. Organisers say they will also award President Adama Barrow for what he is doing in promoting peace and security in The Gambia.

Patrick Agbandu, a member of Security Watch-Africa said the conference will discuss peace and security in Africa as well as confer award on President Adama Barrow, Minister of the Interior and other peace promoters.

"We will award President Barrow because we believe that he came into power at a difficult time (transition period). We believe that he have the capacity to lead The Gambians."

Mr. Agbandu said during the conference, they will listen to Gambian youths and to share their experiences together. "We will also award the minister of Interior because he is the one coordinating five different agencies in charge of security. The conference will create awareness and bring people together and share experiences."