Gambia Begins Training for Afcon Qualifiers Contest With Benin

The Gambia national senior team yesterday started training for their much-awaited 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Benin.

The Scorpions will host the Squirrels in the return leg fixture of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fray qualifiers on Saturday 17 November at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Coach Tom Sainfiet and his charges will use the next four days to prepare for the clash with their West African fellows who beat them 1-0 in the first leg in Cotonou last year.

The Gambia will be playing for pride against Benin on Saturday after collecting only 2 points in group D of the qualifiers.

Benin, on the other hand will be scuffling to beat The Gambia on Saturday to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after bagging 7 points in four group matches.