Gambia: 'Gambia Is a Very Lucky Country With Hug Potential'

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, Hon. Ousman Sillah, has revealed that The Gambia is a very lucky country with huge potentials in her citizens both at home and the diaspora in terms of knowledge, skills and experience. But he said that the country is not taking advantage of that.

The Banjul North lawmaker said this on Friday, 9 November, 2019, while addressing Gambians at the Hammonia SV Vereinshaus (club house) in the German city of Hamburg.

Mr. Sillah, who is currently touring seven European countries designed to with Gambians and friends of The Gambia, arrived in Germany on Thursday morning and was received at the airport in Hamburg by Mr. Alagie Jobe and Mr. Arona Badjie.

The visit is part of his statutory responsibilities as a representative of the people to hear their concerns and views on wide range of issues affecting them; both in Europe and back home in The Gambia.

He further said the task of the new transitional political dispensation in The Gambia should have simply been to mobilise Gambians from all walks of life to come together to share ideas and experiences to develop a trajectory that will give Gambia a very good start after the transition in terms of empowerment of the people and development.

According to him, he does not believe in 'copy and paste', but rather reinventing the wheel. He said that the country can apply 'best practice' on processes and approaches that have already proven successful elsewhere.

He stressed the importance of the Gambians in the Diaspora who contribute more than 20% of GDP through remittances, adding that this is the source sustaining many families back home.

"Gambia would have been in real trouble had it not been the direct financial support coming from the people in the diaspora to their families," he said.