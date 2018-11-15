Gambia: Turkish Govt Donates D2m Worth of Lab Equipment

The Turkish ambassador, Ismail Sefa Yuceer on Wednesday presided over the presentation of groundnut processing laboratory equipment and consumables to the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation. The gesture is part of a broader move to help in controlling the menace caused byaflatoxin in the country. The Turkish government through the Turkish Corporation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated the items.

Presenting the items, Ismail SefaYuceer, the Turkey Ambassador said the equipment donated would no doubt increase the value of products and support producers in their various fields of food security.

The aflotoxin in crops especially in groundnut, he observed, is a global problem facing countries that are mainly into agriculture.

Turkish-Banjul diplomacy chief indicated that food security is among the leading agendas in the world, further acknowledging that Turkey is one of donor countries in the world.

Receiving the items, Anthony G.Carvalho, managing Director of National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, applauded TIKA for what he described as a 'worthy and timely' intervention. The items, he said, would go a long way in mitigating the effects of aflatoxin in the country.

The laboratory equipment, he added, would also enable the Corporation greatly in determining whether the groundnuts that farmers supply are aflatoxic free, or ascertain aflatoxin content.

MD Carvalho disclosed that aflatoxin has two effects and its presence in groundnut could have a serious implication on the health of the population.

"Aflatoxin is associated with cancer and for economic reasons it effects on products could reduce their value in the European market. Over seven hundred farmers are involved in the afro-toxic programme which will enhance their products and open the market for them if their groundnuts are aflatoxin free."