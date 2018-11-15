Gambia: Victims of Nov 11 Massacre Break Silence

Victims of 11th November 1994 massacre in The Gambia have raised concern that perpetrators that were allegedly responsible of massacring some gallant soldiers are working in the new government.

At a press briefing held at the Victims' Centre on Wednesday, Abdoulie Darboe, a survivor, said he is worried that some of these alleged perpetrators that massacred lot of soldiers in Fajara Barracks are still serving the present government.

He recalled that the then government claimed that those that were killed had planned a coup d'état, which he said was not the case.

"It was around 3a.m. when they lined up soldiers at the Fajara Barrack and then opened fire on them. It was a sad moment. People started running and shouting. After a moment,some of the killers came back and found that some of the soldiers they shot were not dead, then they opened fired again to kill them," he said.

"I was with them, a soldier came to me and stepped his foot on my chest, saying "if gun cannot kill you, we will bury you alive'. I was given a dagger to dig my own grave but I was lucky to escape. I had recognised some of the soldiers; I even do see them in the streets round our own communities."

Omar Camara, another victim who was jailed for nine years, expressed similar sentiments saying,"those soldiers should face the law. The most painful is we are seeing them every day in our own communities and the government doesn't plan anything for them."

He called on the government to further investigate the matter and have a final judgement for those merciless perpetrators.

Another victim, Kairaba Camara, spoke with sentiment, stating that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt. Gen. Masanneh Kinteh should take responsibility of those perpetrators who massacred lots of soldiers in the November 11th incident.

"The CDS knows me and I know him. He knows the people and they should reveal them for the benefit of transparency and accountability," he stated.

He added that the government should not leave those killers to pollute our environment; instead they should be held accountable of what they did.

"If they think we don't know, we know them and when it is time to disclose names, we will for them to be prosecuted for their wrongdoings."