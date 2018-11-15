Gambia: Prosecution Tenders Report On Solo Sandeng's Exhumation

The prosecution led by Lawyer Yassin Senghore yesterday tendered the report on the exhumation of the late UDP youth activist, Ebrima Solo Sandeng before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the High Court in the criminal trial involving the State and the embattled former officials of the defunct NIA.

Testifying before the court, the 25th prosecution witness; Superintendent Thomas R.J.Gomez of the Serious Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force Headquarters in Banjul disclosed that he joined the Police Force seven years ago.

The witness further disclosed that he is a Crime Scene Investigator, a forensic archealogist and has worked as a crime Scene Investigator for the past two years.

Spt. Gomez told the court that he conducted both the investigation and the exhumation of late Solo Sandeng case with the help of his team and prepared a forensic archealogy report.

The report, the witness revealed was prepared in respect of the exhumation of Late Solo Sandeng at the State Intelligence Service Complex in Tanji.

The witness was given a document purported to be the report of exhumation of Solo Sandeng which he identified as the very report he prepared, noting that the report was a handwritten one.

At this juncture, Lawyer Y. Senghore applied to have the said report admitted in evidence which was subsequently admitted and marked as 'Exhibit L'.

The witness informed the court that during the course of investigation, Sheikh Omar Jeng led the team to Solo Sandeng's grave at the SIS complex in Tanji.

Superintendent Gomez testified that the said report (Exhibit L) was the same as the report in a Laptop that was connected to a projector and a screen inside the court.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyers raised objection to allow the witness to use the Laptop for illustration, noting that the witness cannot go into the content of the laptop as the evidence sought to be used by the witness is not proper before the court.

Hearing continues on Monday, 19th November 2018.