Gambia: Man Commits Suicide At Kartong

A 42 year-old man believed to be a German national was on Monday 12 November 2018 found dead at his home at Kartong village after he reportedly hung himself.

The deceased Omar Kinteh, as normally widely called by his Gambian name after converting to become a Muslim had got married to one Kaddy Jaiteh, a Gambian.

He was reported to have committed suicide between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to some eye witnesses.

Musa Jaiteh, the deceased's inlaw said in an interview with The Point that the incident was unfortunate, saying it came as a surprise and has shocked the entire family and the community in particular.

He pointed out that his daughter and the deceased got married 10 years ago and had no children, but no problem had ever been reported between them. He made it clear that the circumstances that led his inlaw committed suicide by hanging himself still remains unclear to the whole family.

"We are equally doubtful and have no clear reasons that led him kill himself like that. And no information is being received as a family," he said.

Isatou Manjang, a neighbour explained that the deceased's wife is her neighbour. According to her, she came to their compound and asked for permission to cut some leaves as herd medication for her husband who was not feeling well.

She further explained that after the deceased's wife return home with the said leaves, she heard a cry and shout, asking for help. According to her, she immediately rushed to the scene but could not offer any help.

"I am equally shocked by the incident because it happens at a time when my husband and many people were at work. I would have seen him committing the suicide if I was not standing outside at the time," she said.

Police spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie has confirmed the death of Mr. Kinteh, but said investigations are currently underway to ascertain information leading to his sudden death.