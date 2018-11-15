Gambia: Lessons of U.S. Midterm Elections

editorial

It may peradventure be thought that there never was such a time when a country that ranks in the top 20 of Transparency International's anti-corruption perceptions index, could be part of a big corruption electioneering story told about last week US midterm elections.

There were allegations of voter suppression highlighting deep-running concerns over systemic political corruption in the United states of America. Factors established beyond doubt supports Transparency International US Corruption Barometer that revealed more than a third of Americans believe that most or all members of Congress and other government officials are corrupt unfortunately the White House topped the poll.

In New Jersey, a Senator who narrowly avoided being convicted for a major corruption scandal last year is projected to win re-election.

As many commentators noted, the results also mean that the president of the United states Donald Tramp and his circle will now come under greater scrutiny over much-discussed corruption allegations.

The enormous influence of the US on geopolitics of the world means that the tone set in Washington is critical for the global fight against corruption. Sadly, whether it is threatening independent oversight of an investigation into the president, attacking the media or stepping back from enforcement against companies involved in corruption, corrupt practices and fraud, that leadership role is showing signs of slipping.

Will the new and returning politicians help the US restore its lead and will The Gambia take a leaf from electioneering corruption and mismanagement in the USA to shape its future and rewrite a constitution that fill, if not completely discourage corruption and corrupt practices at the top of governance and by extension the private sector?

