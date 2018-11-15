15 November 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Algeria: Paraguay Hails HM the King's Initiative to Open 'Direct and Frank' Dialogue With Algeria

Asunción — The Paraguayan government has welcomed the initiative of HM King Mohammed VI to open a "direct and frank" dialogue with Algeria.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay has taken note, with particular interest, of the speech delivered by HM King Mohammed VI on November 6, in which the Sovereign expressed his willingness to open a direct and frank dialogue with Algeria, with an open agenda and without conditions or exceptions," the Paraguayan ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out in a statement, published Wednesday on its official website.

In this regard, the Government of Paraguay hopes that this initiative will help settling the transient differences impeding the development of relations between the two countries.

