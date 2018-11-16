Nigerian Govt, ASUU Meeting Deadlocked

A meeting between the Nigerian government and university lecturers has ended Thursday evening without resolution of the nationwide strike by the teachers.

The teachers said the strike which began on November 4 would continue.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called the strike over its demands for improved funding of universities and welfare of lecturers.

Thursday's meeting began 3p.m and ended 8:15 p.m.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said government's discussion with ASUU will continue next week . Mr Ngige earlier said the meeting with the university teachers was late in coming due to the minimum wage negotiation.

He appealed to ASUU to put the interests of student as who are at the receiving end into consideration.

ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union have tendered its request and also said the meeting has been adjourned till next week.

According to him, no date has been fixed but "we will communicate the date to you tomorrow," he told waiting journalists.

He said the union was forced to call the strike after its plea for the implementation of the 2009 agreement fell on deaf ears.

"Our meeting with the education minister in May and September to remind him about federal government promises to implement the agreement yielded no result," he said.

Mr Ogunyemi earlier said the government had promised to take action on issues raised in the last MOU signed by the two parties but "it does appears that federal government is dribbling the union."