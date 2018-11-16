Nigeria: Nine Months After Abduction Saga, Dapchi School Reopens

Academic activities have resumed at the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, where Boko Haram insurgents abducted 110 schoolgirls on February 19.

The Principal of the school, Adama Abdulkarim, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Dapchi that, at least, 80 per cent of the students and teachers had resumed.

"More than 80 per cent of the students has resumed, likewise the teachers. Almost all of them are around except very few who are away for one or more official reasons.

"School activities are moving smoothly as they were before the ugly incident," she said.

Mrs Abdulkarim said that the school had taken some measures to alleviate the students' trauma for effective learning.

"Before the incident, there were no matrons in the school, but now, with the help of the local government and permission of the ministry of education, we have been able to source for six elderly women.

"We instructed the matrons to always be around, especially in the hostels, after class hours, to comfort and encourage the students.

"On the side of the government, the military, police and civil defence personnel have been around the school at all times," she said.

The principal told NAN that the state government had created admission spaces in the school for 700 students in the next academic session.

"By the grace of God, the incident will not happen again," she said.

She called on governments, non-governmental organisations and public-spirited individuals to assist the school.

"The school needs to be rehabilitated with essential facilities that will attract parents to bring their children to learn and actualise their dreams," the principal said.

One of the students, Aisha Kolo, told NAN that the students were being well taken care of.

She called on students, yet to resume as result of the abduction, to return.

She prayed that such an incident would not happen anymore.

NAN reports that the insurgents released the abducted students a month later, with the exception of Leah Sharibu and five students who died in captivity.

They held Miss Sharibu back for reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

