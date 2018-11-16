Kenya/Equatorial Guinea: FKF Await CAS on Equatorial Guinea Appeal

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation is waiting on word from the Court of Arbitration on Sports (CAS) by end of Thursday on their appeal over CAF's decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea into the African Women's Cup of Nations, barely 10 days to the tournament.

CAF's disciplinary board had earlier on suspended the West Africans from the competition for fielding an ineligible player in their qualification match against Kenya's Harambee Starlets, but the appeals committee rescinded the decision, reinstating them with barely 10 days left.

Kenya's Starlets had already kicked off residential training and even played a friendly match against Ghana's Black Queens before the appeals board made their decision.

"We wrote to CAF telling them of our intention to CAS and after the mandatory seven days period in which they are supposed to give a response. When they failed to do so, we moved to file our appeal with CAS after paying the 1,000 Swiss Francs fee (Sh102,603)," FKF Secretary General Robert Muthomi told Capital Sport.

He added that the Switzerland-based court also wrote to CAF Seeking a response from them and the deadline is expected to lapse today (Thursday).

"We have all the documents and everything is ready for us. We just wait to hear if CAF has responded and if they won't then we will wait for CAS to make its ruling by probably latest Friday. We know we have a watertight case and all we want is justice to prevail," Muthomi further stated.

The Women's Cup of Nations is expected to start on Sunday with Kenya having been scheduled to play on Sunday but with CAS yet to say any word on the appeal, there still lingers uncertainty.

According to a highly placed source, FKF might seek damages, if CAS does not reinstate them into the Cup of Nations.

Interestingly, Equatorial Guinea are under FIFA suspension from the Women's World Cup over the same offense, using ineligible players. This year's AWCON is also being used as a qualification tournament to next year's World Cup in France.