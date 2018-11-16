Kenya/Zambia: Musa Mohammed - What Zambian President Edgar Lungu Told Me

Harambee Stars vice-captain Musa Mohammed has exclusively revealed to Nairobi News how Zambia President Edgar Lungu congratulated him for winning his first trophy in Zambia.

The former Gor Mahia defender was instrumental for Nkana FC during Saturday 3-0 triumph over Young Buffalos in the final of Zambian domestic Cup.

The thrilling clash was graced by thousands of supporters at the Heroes stadium in Lusaka, including Zambian president Edgar Lungu.

And during the trophy presentation, TV cameras captured the head of state engaging the Kenyan player while placing the winning medal over his head.

"He (the President) said, good job, congratulations," the 27-year old explained.

"I am motivated by such appreciation, just the other day I also had a chat with my (Kenya's) Deputy President William Ruto."

Mohammed is yet to taste defeat in the 16 competitive games he has featured for the club since joining on a two-year contract in July.

He joins three compatriots namely Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino on the success trail. The trio won the Zambian league title at Zesco United earlier this month.

"I have fitted in well at Nkana. The language, food, and weather are the same as in Kenya. But the matches here much are tougher and the training more rigorous, " said Mohammed.

Nkana finished second in the league. They are preparing to face Mozambican club UD Songo in the preliminaries of the Caf Africa Champions League on November 27 or 28.