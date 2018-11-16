Kenya: Universal Health Coverage Set for Launch in December

Kisumu — Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health Sicily Kariuki has mandated National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) staff to speedily register locals in Kisumu County ahead of the official launch of Universal Health Coverage in December.

Kariuki announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the program immediately after Jamhuri Day celebrations thus need to register nonmembers into the health scheme.

She says the pilot counties of Kisumu, Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos must be ready for the roll out of the scheme funded by World Bank.

Speaking in Kisumu when she presided over the launch of the registration campaign, the CS says nobody should be left out during the registration.

She further announced that her ministry will for the next three days train Community Health Workers (CHWs) in the county to help in the mass registration.

Kariuki says the remaining period before the launch is short and the CHWs must ensure that they comb every home to ensure nobody is left out in the registration process.

She told the CHWs to prepare for much work ahead in promoting preventive health care.