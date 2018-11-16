Rwanda: Murekatete Lands Four-Year Deal With WSU Basketball Team

Rwanda international Bella Murekatete is the latest addition to Washington State University Women's basketball team.

The 18-year old penned a four-year contract.

The team announced her signing via their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

"Get ready for four years of domination in the paint. Bella Murekatete is officially a Coug. Welcome to the family. #GoCougs."

Also commonly known as Cougars, Washington State women's team represents Washington State University in women's basketball. The school competes in the Pac-12 Conference in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Youngster Murekatete had been featuring for Genesis Preparatory Academy in Richmond, Virginia since 2015 following her stellar performance at the 2015 FIBA Africa Under-16 Championship in Antananarivo, Madagascar where he was named on the All-Star Team and voted the best rebounder of the tournament.

She was also part of the national U18 ladies team that claimed regional Africa Zone 5 championship in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to qualify for this year's African U18 Championship, staged in Maputo, Mozambique where Rwanda finished in fourth position.

Murekatete was named in the tournament's All-Star Team.

The Cougars host their home games at the 11,671-seater Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.