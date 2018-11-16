Rwanda: IPRC-Kigali Eager to Make Amends in Preseason Tourney

IPRC-Kigali basketball team head coach Albert Buhake has admitted that his side will be desperate to win when they take on United Generation Basketball (UGB) in the 2018-19 preseason tournament opener on Friday at Amahoro Stadium.

The game starts at 6pm.

The Kicukiro-based outfit, who lost 76-71 to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the final of last year's edition, are optimistic to go one step better as they seek to lift this year's title and set the tone for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which will get underway on November 23.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Buhake said that, "Players are fit and in great mood ahead of the tournament, but especially for the opening game against UGB. We lost the final last year, the target is to do better and challenge for the title this time round."

The former national team's assistant coach further revealed that his side had not signed new players yet but were closing in on one Burundian player who will join the team next week.

Also on Friday night, reigning champions Patriots will be up against Maxime Mwiseneza's Espoir, starting at 8pm - at same venue.

The 2018 edition of the preseason tournament has attracted a total of eleven teams, seven in male and four in women's categories. The four teams in the women's fray include; champions IPRC-South, APR, the Hoops Rwanda, and Ubumwe.

In the men's category, the seven teams have been pooled under two groups with Patriots the favourites of Group A that also includes Espoir and IPRC-South while Group B is comprised of REG, APR, UGB and IPRC-Kigali.

Friday

IPRC- Kigali Vs UGB 18:00

Patriots Vs Espoir 20:00