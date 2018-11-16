Rwanda: RRA Hails Students Clubs in Tax Compliance Drive

Rwanda Revenue Authority has commended Tax Friends Clubs in secondary schools and institutions of higher learning for their contribution in mobilising Rwandans towards tax compliance.

According to Drocella Mukashyaka, the deputy commissioner in charge of taxpayer services at RRA, members of the clubs are regarded as RRA's ambassadors,

She was speaking at GS St Aloys Rwamagana on Wednesday where she witnessed the handover to the school's new club leadership as well as award certificates of appreciation to outgoing members during the Tax Friends Club annual ceremony.

"We started clubs in 2002. Despite the fact that we were teaching tax compliance among active businesspersons, we also had to sow the culture of tax compliance among citizens,'" she said, pointing out that there was a plan to reach more schools and youth.

"It was also the time to remind these young adults that tax compliance is not just for businesspersons, but it will also help their parents and mates understand it," Mukashyaka explained.

The clubs are active in 15 secondary schools and three universities and the tax body said the outcome was significant.