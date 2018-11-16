16 November 2018

Rwanda: Silverbacks Earn Promotion to Africa Silver Cup

By Jejje Muhinde

The senior men's national rugby team, Silverbacks, have been promoted to the second tier of Africa Rugby competitions.

The Silverbacks earned promotion to what is dubbed "Africa Silver Cup" following the Africa Rugby Federation's move to increase the number of teams from six to eight.

This means Rwanda joined seven other Africa Silver Cup nations namely; Botswana, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Senegal, Lesotho, Ghana and Mauritius.

The winners of Africa Silver Cup tournament get promoted to the top tier Africa Gold Cup tournament, while the bottom side are relegated to Africa Bronze Cup class.

