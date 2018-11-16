Kenyan Priest Killed in South Sudan

A Kenyan Catholic cleric has been murdered in South Sudan's Gok State, officials said.

Gok State Information minister John Madol said Father Victor Luka Odhiambo was assaulted and killed by armed men at the Mazzolari Church compound in the state headquarters on Wednesday evening.

He added that the motive for the killing remains unclear.

The minister further said authorities had arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

"Yeah; one suspect was arrested this morning at 10 and he is now under police custody," Mr Madol said, adding that the suspect has promised to disclose to the authorities the names of those who have hands in the killing of the Kenyan national.

The body of the priest was transferred on Thursday to the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek, to await repatriation.

This is the second death incident involving a Kenyan cleric serving in South Sudan.

Last year, Bishop Joel Mwendwa of the Christ Ministry, was killed in Juba for allegedly making noise.

Bishop Mwendwa was serving in Juba's Munuki suburb.