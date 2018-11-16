Kenya/Ethiopia: Gyan, Ghana Train at Kasarani Ahead of Ethiopia Clash

Kenya's opponents in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Ghana on Thursday held a two-hour training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of their match against Ethiopia set for Sunday in Addis Ababa.

A team of 19 players, led by captain Asamoah Gyan, were taken through their paces by coach Kwesi Appiah.

Gyan, who turns out for Turkish side Kanyarspor, returns to the team alongside Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan having missed the 1-0 defeat to Kenya in September at the same venue.

Only Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has not linked up with the team. United States-based Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew) jetted in Thursday morning to join the team that has been in the country since Monday.

"It's important to get a win to make sure we qualify then everybody will relax," coach Kwesi Appiah told Nation Sport after the session.

THIRD

The four-time African champions have not been in action since the shock loss to Kenya following the cancellation of their double header against Sierra Leone last month.

This has left them third in the group on three points, four below leaders Kenya but according to Kwesi, they are calm awaiting a decision from the Confederation of African (Caf) on Sierra Leone's fate.

"All our players play abroad where they come fully prepared, knowing the situation, it's psychologically important to let them know we are going out for a win on Sunday," he added.

He refuted reports that he had been forced to recall the star trio of Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers after the 1-0 loss to harambee Stars.

"Ghana has lot of players, it's important you don't rely on what you have only. You always make sure you have a backup, only four players here made the Kenya game."