Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Resigns

Photo: Dylan Kerr @legend3/Twitter

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr at the Everton ground.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Thursday evening confirmed the club had parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr.

The Englishman, who led the 17-time Kenyan champions to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages last season, is said to have tendered his resignation.

"As per his letter, he is going for greener pastures and I want to wish him all the best," Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier said in a statement on the club's official website.

The 51-year-old, who led K'Ogalo to back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018, thanked the Gor fraternity for their support in his 17-month tenure.

"To players, all l can say is a big thank you for being amazing - everyone played their part with fun, enthusiasm, hard work and most of all belief in what l demanded for both on and off the field. I hope you continue having the vision l constantly told you and always remember no regrets," Kerr stated in the letter.

"The K'Ogalo faithful 'Tibim' Gorrrr Gorrrr Mahia, forever in my heart, forever family, forever friends you made all this work with your lust for passion on the field and your quest for us to be the best... You are the best."

Meanwhile, the club resumed training on Thursday ahead of a busy season with a Caf Champions League fixture against Malawi side Nyasa Bullets in a fortnight.

Kerr's last assignment at the club was their historic friendly match against Everton at the Goodison Park on November 6 where the Kenyan giants were humbled 4-0 by the English Premier League side.