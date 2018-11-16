Nigeria: Buhari, Guinea Bissau Leader Meet Over Elections

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari and his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Jose Mario Vaz, yesterday met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa.

The visitor headed for his host's office after being welcomed by the Brigade of Guards with renditions.

Speaking through an interpreter after the meeting, President Vaz said he was in the Villa to brief the Nigerian leader as well as seek advice on the recently postponed election in his country. The exercise was initially scheduled for November 18.

He also briefed his host on the ongoing voter registration exercise in the West African nation, describing the engagement as fruitful.

His words: "I came to see President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the current Chair of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States). I came to see him as my elder brother to seek his advice and experience because as you know, we in Africa respect the elders.

"I had the opportunity to brief him about the situation in Guinea Bissau and the ongoing voter registration".

As you are aware, the international community wanted my country to hold elections on November 18, but we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible. That is why I came to see my elder brother so that I can seek his advice and brief him about the situation.

"I am going back home very much encouraged because I was given very important advice. Nigeria has been a great supporter of the process in Guinea Bissau."

Buhari, however, did not speak to newsmen after the parley, just as there was no official statement from the presidency at press time.