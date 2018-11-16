Nigeria: Soyinka Decries Low Literacy Level in Nigeria

Lagos — Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka yesterday lamented low level of literacy in the country, saying this is evident from the conducts of the younger generation.

Soyinka who stated this in his speech at the finals of the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition (LANLC) held in Lagos said the nation must double her effort to ensure that literacy is not relegated.

He said the teachers must ensure that students are not corrupted with what they read in the media, saying," I am afraid of the level of literacy in this nation. There are errors in the use of Language and tenses both in English and local languages."

He, therefore, urged organisations to organise programmes that would help to raise literacy level in the country.

Soyinka, at the competition where Lagos State defeated six other states to win the grand price of Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition, lamented hours spent in traffic in the country.

The writer said that the pupils present at the competition especially the ones from the northern states rejuvenated him.

In his address, the minister of State for Education, Prof. Tony Gozie Anwukah said literacy improves the future of everyone in society, adding that it is critical to economic development as well as individual and community wellbeing.

He commended Lafarge Africa for taking literacy to the grassroots and also giving children from the rural areas the opportunity to compete with their colleagues and age mates from the urban areas, thereby sharpening their skills and improving their self -confidence, which is essential to their development and future prospects.

"It is note-worthy that the competition has run for five years across Nigeria with a wider impact and reach every year, working with the SUBEBs, UBEC and Federal Ministry of Education at state and senatorial district levels across Nigeria."

The minister stressed that the federal government is making several efforts to improve literacy across board in the country, saying that such initiatives include development of school facilities across the country and the national home grown school feeding programme.

He said, " Through these programmes, the government has been able to play its role in increasing school enrolment and completion as the dropout rate of primary school students is about 30 per cent and has been known to be a major root of illiteracy."

The spelling B competition was keenly contested by pupils from Nasarawa, Kano, Gombe, Ebonyi, Lagos and Rivers States.

Lawal Kehinde, a nine year old boy from St Augustine's Primary School Somolu and Idowu Ayomikun, 11 year old girl from Dairy Farm Primary School, Lagos made the state proud and performed excellently in the competition to clinch the prizes.

The winners of the competition were awarded educational grants to support their primary and secondary education in line with both organisation's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 , which is to improve access to quality public primary education.

At the competition, Kano took sixth position, Rivers fifth position, Nasarawa fourth, Gombe third position, while Ebonyi came second.