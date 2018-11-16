Nigeria: Buhari Launches Unity Band

Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari launches Buhari Unity Band.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday unveiled the "Buhari Unity Band" (BUB) at the presidential villa.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign wrist bands organised by a group called, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), President Buhari lamented the prevailing threats in Nigeria as election draws near.

While assuring that the country would emerge stronger despite the odds, Buhari said his administration was doing all it takes to promote togetherness as well as cement cordial relationship among the citizens.

He said, "Our country has passed through difficult times, on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity, but with the help of God, we have always emerged from each crisis stronger. There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity but we are convinced that, with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united.

"The Buhari Unity Band is a visual and token symbol of our resolve to live in unity as one and to preach the message of unity wherever we live. Those who subscribe to the unity wristband will be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors. You will be building on the legacy of a number of our patriots who have, in the past, sacrificed so much, some even their lives, in defence of our nation.

"I want to commend the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, who initiated this project, for their sense of patriotism and commitment. Let me assure you that the government remains committed to advancing the course of national unity and progress.

" I urge all Nigerians of goodwill to sign up to this initiative by obtaining and wearing the unity wristband."

In the launch booklet, national coordinator of GOGAN, Felix Idiga said the birth of BUB is to humiliate and shut down the malicious plans of the opposition and every dissenting voice.

Idiga decried what he described as 'senseless looting' of the national treasury, which according to him, unites desperate politicians regardless of their different ethnic and religious groups.

"But when they are picked to face the wrath of the law, they cry marginalisation and begin to fan the flames of disunity and unrest in the country," he noted.

He said BUB's launch of the wristband was to give all Nigerians who support the President and Nigeria's unity, something to show for their solidarity and which they can wear with pride.

"Our ultimate goal is to make all Nigerians peace ambassadors of our country by uniting them with the national outlook for excellence in visual identification symbol," he added.