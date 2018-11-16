Nigeria: Flights to Be Disrupted As Harmattan Sets in - NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) said there could be high cases of flight disruptions through cancellation and delay of flights at some airports across the country as the harmattan season sets in.

A statement from NiMet yesterday said during the harmattan season, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the Northern states and central cities down to the inland cities of the southern parts, with thick dust haze conditions which can impair horizontal visibility to less than 1000m (1km).

NiMet also advised road users to be careful and avoid over speeding especially during early morning period when horizontal visibility is impaired by fog, mist or dust haze.

These weather conditions can increase traffic congestion or even cause accidents, it added.

The statement indicated that day time temperatures are anticipated to increase across the country accompanied by decrease night time temperatures resulting in cold nights.

It added that "dryness is anticipated due to expected reduction in humidity and cloud cover. Surface winds are also expected to be stronger especially over the northern parts. Bush burning should be avoided as the dryness and strong wind can increase fire incidences and cause severe crop damage at harvesting period."

NiMet noted that dust haze also contributes to deterioration of air quality and "can trigger asthma and bronchitis attacks as well as cause cold, cough, catarrh, and even meningitis."