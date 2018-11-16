Liberia: Monrovia City Corporation Kicks Off Emergency Waste Management Conference Friday

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Corporation is expected to kick-off a two day solid waste management conference beginning Friday, on November 16, 2018.

The conference is expected to take place at the Monrovia City Hall and will bring together stakeholders within the waste management sector including donors.

According to a MCC communication, the symposium will rally needed expertise, logistics, and synergy to address the rising solid waste challenges confronting Monrovia and its environs.

"The problem of solid waste/garbage in the city is soon becoming a national threat and therefore requires an immediate collective response," Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee said in the communiqué.

According to Koijee, the city government anticipates "a meeting of the minds" amongst stakeholders and institutions to formulate an effective strategy and identify the needed support for an urgent response to this "potential national threat".

This, he said, will involve the review and updating of ongoing solid waste disposal mechanisms and also to brainstorm on best practices and effective strategies for the sanitary wellbeing of Monrovia and its people.

The statement further noted that stakeholders and institutions invited to participate in the two days event will provide highlights on their various entity's work, programs and support to solid waste management within the city limit of Monrovia.

"Promoting a clean, green and safe city in Monrovia is key to the government's pro-poor agenda and remains the utmost commitment of the Monrovia City Government," Mayor Koijee maintained.

Waste Management has been a serious challenge confronting not only Monrovia, but also other cities in Montserrado County.

Lack of sufficient funding and logistics as well as citizens' inability to adhere to city ordinances are factors affecting effective cleanliness of Monrovia and its environs.