Liberia: Pres. Weah - Liberians Will Decide Between War Crimes Court and Reconciliation

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah will not give a definite stance on the establishment of war crimes court in Liberia but says Liberians would have to decide between development, reconciliation and war crimes court.

"I think what we need to do is that, we got to find out what we need. Do we need war crimes court now to develop our country? Or do we need peace to develop the country? That's where all of us Liberians need to sit and talk about advancement and what is necessary for us," said President Weah while responding to questions from reporters upon his return from Paris, France.

President Weah's statement comes at a time when the U.S. House has passed a resolution reassuring the U.S.-Liberia ties and at the same time calling on Liberia to fully implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendations and the establishment of war crimes court.

"The best thing for us is what the leader will do. So, if it means for us to reconcile this country, if it is the way that Liberia will develop and progress, then we have to work towards that," President Weah said.

Speaking about the just attended international peace summit in Paris, France, President Weah said, the summit was good as it was intended to promote peace. He said, the international community recognizes the importance of peace in national development and nation building, and therefore Liberians should take cue from the summit. President Weah also told reporters about the IGF Forum where the issue of fake news was discussed.

"The safety of our country is to evaluate those news that go out there. Some journalists for some reason try to send out hate messages out there; messages that could destroy our entire nation.

"It was a very important subject and we need to filter what is coming in to our people and what they listen to. We must see how we can counter those fake news as it is not good for our and growth and our country," the Liberian President added.

