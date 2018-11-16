Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Arrested Over U.S.$22 Million Tax Dodge

Photo: Genius Kadungure/ Instagram

Police arrested flamboyant businessman Genius Kadungure Thursday on tax evasion charges.

Police also quizzed another youthful tycoon and convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo.

Kadungure was picked up as he left the Harare magistrate's courts where he is on trial for fraud.

His arrest was confirmed by ZRP national spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"I can confirm the arrest of Genius Kadungure in connection with tax evasion in which the State was prejudiced of $22million," Nyathi said late Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chivayo, who is also on trial for fraud, was led away by detectives after attending a hearing at the same courts.

Nyathi however, said the flashy businessman had not been arrested.

"Chivayo has not been arrested but was assisting police with investigations," said the ZRP spokesman.

"We are unable at the moment to make public details on which he is helping police. We will in due time."