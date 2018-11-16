Nigeria: Atiku/Obi Ticket - IPOB, Ohanaeze Youths, APC Disagree With Igbo Leaders

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday disagreed with some Igbo leaders over their alleged endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid without a concrete, written and sealed agreement of what he will do for Ndigbo.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful described as "premature, the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by a few Igbo men that gathered in Enugu on Wednesday, adding that for 40 years, similar endorsements had been going without anything to show for them.

The Biafra group said the endorsement was without any written, signed and sealed guarantee.

"This practice of endorsement of presidential candidates without any concrete binding agreement has been going on for 40 years with absolutely nothing to show for it. Politics has come to an end for IPOB members though.

"Those that once screamed, 'no restructuring, no election' to endear themselves to IPOB now seem to have been bought over with cash and promise of political appointments for their children.

"Such inconsistencies, lack of morally upright stance on critical issues pertaining to on our survival as a race, have over the years, led to the enslavement of our people for the enrichment of a few men and their families."

The group said its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will on Saturday November 17, 2018 continue his expository world broadcast on Radio Biafra and will among other issues, discuss the endorsement.

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday, declared that Ndigbo have not decided on any presidential candidate to cast their vote for in the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide insisted that " no few and outdated leaders in the political circle would mortgage the political future of Ndigbo."

According to the statement, "Ndigbo have not decided which direction to vote in 2019 and no outdated leader will mortgage the political future of Ndigbo.

"We shouted in the past that things were not done properly in the South East especially to the PDP chieftains but now, they're heading the same way which is another political catastrophic mission which will be resisted by the youths and coalition of Igbo groups.

"Ndigbo will not be carried away by euphoria of vice presidential candidate. An additional state creation is better in the South East.

"We are calling on President Buhari to seek redress and appease Ndigbo before the years run out to regain the loss of confidence of Igbo youths, especially in terms of job creation and minimum wage issue.

"We believe Ndigbo will have a rethink if the federal government revamps Enugu coal mine, create jobs and create an additional state in the South East. With a new state, there will be more political space,with additional governor, three extra senators, 10 extra Federal Representatives, 24 extra House of assembly members, 20 extra LGA chairmen and many councillors. This is better than having the vice president."

Endorsement by some Igbo leaders, an affront on Ndigbo --APC

Also yesterday, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC,described the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar by Igbo leaders as an affront on the Igbo nation.

In a statement Wednesday, APC said Atiku and his co-travellers in the PDP have become shameless by trying to fool an entire nation to support it, in spite of its several years of misrule.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, told Vanguard that the ruling party remained confident that a discredited party like the PDP would be confined to the dustbin of history by the Igbo.

"The APC considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost sense of shame.

"The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South East for the 2019 general elections is an affront on Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of PDP misrule.

"The South East people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of infrastructure and thousands of common people are benefiting from the social investment programmes under APC to compare to the PDP's 16 years of retrogression."

Atiku's acceptance in South-East, other zones makes Buhari, APC jittery --PDP

Reacting to the assertion of APC yesterday, the PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is aware of how this acceptance has sent jitters to the APC and President Buhari "having belied claims that Mr. President and the APC were making inroads into the South- East."

The statement read: "With the assemblage of all leaders of note in every sector from all the five states of the South- East receiving our candidate, it is settled that President Buhari and the APC do not have any support in the zone.

"This acceptance could not have been less significant because the Buhari-led APC administration has no achievement of any sort in the entire zone.

"The PDP commends the people of the Southeast and Nigerians in general for their courage in collectively resolving to rally round Atiku and our other candidates to rescue our nation from the shackles of the Buhari-led administration and return her to the path of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity."