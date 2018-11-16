16 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: New Mobile Money Taxes Starts Friday - Bahati

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Monitor Reporter

The state minister for Finance David Bahati on Thursday assured Parliament that the mobile money tax will reduce from 1 percent to 0.5 percent beginning Friday November 16.

This follows questioning from Members of Parliament about why the change in the tax had not been implemented, more than a month after it was passed by the House.

"The president assented to the bill within the period as indicated in the Constitution and the law will be gazetted tomorrow. And the effectiveness of the law will start tomorrow," Bahati said.

The president had also signed the new bill into law last week, but telecoms were still taxing mobile money users at the rate of 1% on every withdrawal.

Uganda

MPs Turn the Heat On Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

Members of Parliament have asked the government to explain the sky rocketing prices of fuel in the country. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.