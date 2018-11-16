Uganda: MPs Turn the Heat On Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

Photo: Pixabay

petrol fuel gasoline

Parliament — Members of Parliament have asked the government to explain the sky rocketing prices of fuel in the country.

The matter was raised by Kyaka South MP Jackson Kafuuzi (NRM) during the House sitting yesterday.

Mr Kafuuzi sai the prices of petrol are increasing at a rather unbearable amount, in the face of a poor population.

"Last week, petrol was going for Shs4,100, today it is Shs4,420; meaning that probably by Christmas time, it will be Shs5,000 and by the end of the year, about Shs6,000," Mr Kafuuzi said.

"As MPs, it is our role to protect our people; consumer protection should be one of our roles and when we exercise this oversight role we are obliged to inquire whether there is a possibility of racketeering, profiteering by some of these traders who bring fuel," he added.

The MP asked the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, to institute a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

"My prayer is that you order an investigation which goes to the root of the matter as to how these prices are established so that a solution can be found," Mr Kafuuzi said.

Like his counterpart, Dokolo South MP Felix Okot-Ogong (NRM) said there was no reason as to why "a caring government should sit and watch as fuel prices rise."

"This same thing happened in Kenya, but immediately the government took action; one they reduced the VAT on the fuel but two, they reduced the fees that is put on the fuel," Mr Okot-Ogong said.

"The same thing can be done by our government, if it is a caring government," he said.

The Minister of State for Energy, Mr Simon D'Ujanga, asked Parliament for more time to study the matter and report back on Tuesday next week.