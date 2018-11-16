South Africa: Leaked Treasury Letter Shows Government Rifts Over NHI

analysis

A leaked letter and its annexure specify a number of 'major problem areas' and legal concerns with the current version of the National Health Insurance Bill.

Presidential Adviser Dr Olive Shisana and Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi appear to have sidelined senior Department of Health and Treasury officials in preparing a new version of the National Health Insurance Bill for submission to Cabinet.

Spotlight understands that it was only after a four-page letter sent by the Acting Director-General of Treasury that the Presidency again meaningfully involved Treasury in the bill process. According to the damning Treasury letter various provisions in the bill that had previously been agreed between government departments had been changed without consultation or agreed-upon changes were not implemented. Treasury also alleged that comments from the public have not been taken into account.

"The bill has been very substantively changed since the version approved by the previous Minister of Finance, and these new changes have been made without consultation with the Minister of Finance," the Treasury letter read.

"Many of these changes are potentially very problematic and...