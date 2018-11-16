Khartoum — The Council of Ministers' Secretariat General announced that next Tuesday, November 20, 2018, will be an official holiday all over the country on the occasion of the anniversary of the Mulid (birthday of Prophet Mohamed Peace be Upon Him).
Sudan: Next Tuesday Will Be Official Holiday
Sudan
