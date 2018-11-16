15 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir to Leave for Addis Ababa On Friday

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir, will leave Friday for Addis Ababa leading Sudan' delegation to the 1th Extraordinary Summit Conference of the African Unions Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled be held in the Ethiopian capital during, Nov. 17-18.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Presidency, Dr.Fadl Abdulla Fadl, the Foreign Minister, Dr.Dirdiri Mohammed Ahmed, the Dirctor of National Intelligence and Security Service, Lt. Salalh Abdalla, and the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Musalam Ahmed Al-Ameer.

The Summit will review issues relating to the African Union's institutional reform, including the AU Commission.

The sittings of the AU Executive Bureau at the Foreign Ministers level were kicked off on Wednesday to discuss different issues included in the summit's agenda.

